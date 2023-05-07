Afghanistan: Locals demand preservation of historic Nangarhar market

Nangarhar [Afghstan], May 7 : Some residents of Lal Pur district of Nangarhar province asked the Islamic Emirate to restore and protect the historical market of the district, which is nearly 300 years old, TOLONews reported.

They said that the old "Hindu" market was made of clay and built by Sikhs and Hindus, but that it is no longer used for commerce and that some of its elements have been destroyed.

"We ask officials to repair and restore this historical market, and to keep these historical areas," said Bilton Afghan, a resident of Lal Pur district.

"Now there is a good opportunity because there are no security issues. If someone wants to work, we are ready to provide their security," said Sardar Wali Abubaker, the governor of Lal Pur district.

According to locals, this market, which was previously considered the largest local market, includes 72 stalls. The market's gates, foundations, and wooden roofs are still in their original form, but an area used for religious worship has been totally demolished, TOLONews reported.

Residents in this district said that the preservation of the "Hindu" market would result in increased commercial activity and would draw tourists and boost the local economy.

"What we have learned from our fathers and grandfathers, is that it has more than a 300-year history," said Baz Mohammad, a resident of Lal Pur district, TOLONews reported.

"They had a Darmsal (worship area) here, there were a few Hindu stores here, there were no Muslim stores," said Abdullah, a resident of Lal Pur district.

Nangarhar's Department of Information and Culture said that efforts are underway to restore all historical places in this province, TOLONews reported.

"We protect such locations, and we also have a staff that periodically monitors them to ensure that they are not destroyed. We will repair any areas that a natural disaster has damaged," said Noor Mohammad Hf, head of Nangarhar's Department of Information and Culture.

Near the "Hindu" market in the Lal Pur district, there are numerous homes and fields owned by Hindus and Sikhs. However, during the recent wars, many of these properties were taken over and some were sold off.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor