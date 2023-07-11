Afghanistan: One killed, 18 injured as mini bus falls into ravine in Takhar

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 11 : At least one person was killed and 18 others injured in Afghanistan's Takhar province after a mini bus fell into a ravine on Monday, Khaama Press reported.

The accident occurred in Rustag province after a driver lost control of the vehicle due to reckless driving, Khaama Press reported citing Taliban-led provincial police spokesperson Abdul Mubin Safi. At least one person died on the spot and 18 others, including three children and a woman, were wounded after a buss fell into a ravine.

A police spokesperson informed that the injured were taken to a hospital. This is the second traffic accident over the past four days.

Earlier, on Friday, at least two people were killed and nine others injured in an accident in Wardak province, according to Khaama Press.

Meanwhile, one person died and three others were injured in a traffic accident in Parwan province, Khaama Press reported. According to a statement, a car collided with a motorcycle in the Sar-e-Khwaja Sayaran region of Charikar City in Parwan province.

The driver of the bike was killed in the accident while three other people, including a woman, were injured, Khaama Press reported citing the officials of the provincial security command.

In another accident, at least one person was killed and five more were injured on Wednesday after a minibus overturned in the central province of Afghanistan's Bamyan, the report said.

Experts have said that the increase in traffic accidents in Afghanistan has been seen due to reckless driving, poorly maintained automobiles, cracked and unpaved roads, and disregard for traffic rules.

