Afghanistan-Pakistan trade slips to USD 1.1 billion in first half of 2025

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 1 : Trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan declined slightly in the first half of this year, according to fresh statistics released by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Tolo News reported.

The ministry's data showed that bilateral trade reached USD 1.108 billion during the first six months of the year. This was down from more than USD 1.117 billion in the same period last year.

Pakistan remains one of Afghanistan's largest regional trade partners. However, recurring challenges have led to a drop in volumes.

Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said: "The major export items to Pakistan included coal, cotton, processed talc stone, mung beans, cucumbers, beans, tobacco, and lentils. Major imports consisted of rice, cement, medical supplies, various types of clothing, and potatoes."

Tolo News reported that Afghanistan's Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock stressed the importance of stronger economic ties, given Afghanistan's reliance on Pakistan's transit routes.

Wasim Safi, Chief Executive of the Chamber, said: "Efforts must be made to establish good trade relations so we can benefit from this situation."

Economic analysts have also argued that political differences should not hinder economic ties.

Mohammad Karim Azimi, an economic analyst, said: "We can increase Afghanistan's trade volume through Pakistan by using the ports of Karachi and Gwadar, which would benefit both countries."

Although Afghanistan's Ministry of Industry and Commerce has made efforts in recent months to improve trade with Islamabad, Tolo News noted that recurring border closures, customs tariffs and transit restrictions imposed by Pakistan continue to disrupt bilateral trade.

The report underlined that unless border closures, tariffs and transit hurdles are resolved, Afghanistan-Pakistan trade will remain vulnerable, despite repeated calls from officials and analysts to separate politics from economic cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties.

