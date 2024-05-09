Afghanistan: Three killed, 5 injured in explosion targeting security convoy in Badakhshan

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 9 : Three people were killed and five others were injured following an explosion targeting a security forces convoy in the centre of Badakhshan province on Wednesday, TOLOnews reported.

Taliban's Ministry of Interior said that the incident resulted from the explosion of a motorcycle loaded with explosives, which targeted the security forces' convoy in the city of Faizabad.

"The magnetic mine exploded just as a security forces convoy was passing through the area on a mission to eradicate poppy cultivation. According to preliminary information, unfortunately, three security forces members were martyred, and five others were injured," Abdul Matin Qani, the spokesman of the ministry said.

Meanwhile, some citizens of Badakhshan requested that the Taliban step up its efforts to secure the region.

"As local residents, we are cooperating with them so that such an incident does not occur again," said Rasul, a resident of Badakhshan, according to TOLOnews.

"We are very worried. The women and children are all scared at home," another resident said.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the explosion as of now.

Further details are awaited.

