Afghanistan: Traffic accident kills 3 in Badghis

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 22 : A traffic accident in Afghanistan’s western province of Badghis on Friday killed three people, including a truck driver, according to a provincial official, Khaama Press reported.

The Khaama Press is an online news service in Afghanistan.

According to the provincial official’s statement, the accident occurred at 8:00 am local time when a fast-driven truck turtle was in the Band-e-Sabzak area outside of the provincial capital Qala-e-Naw.

A similar incident occurred in the eastern province of Nangarhar, killing two people on the spot. The incident occurred when a freight truck and motorcycle collided, according to Khaama Press.

Three people were killed in a separate accident in the Badakhshan province district of Kofaab earlier.

As per officials, the current increase in road accidents is directly linked to reckless driving, dilapidated road, poorly maintained vehicles, and not following the traffic rules.

As per Khaama Press, over the past weeks, more than 33 people have died, ad 45 others have been injured due to several traffic incidents in different parts of the country.

