Afghanistan: Two people killed in road accident in Jawzjan

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 4 : At least two people have been killed in a road accident on the Balkh-Jawzjan highway in Afghanistan. One person, as a result of the accident, has also sustained injuries, reported Khaama Press citing the provincial authorities.

Following the incident, the commander of the security forces in Jawzjan, Kefayatullah Sadeghat said in a statement that this incident occurred on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the vehicle, a type of Saracheh, was travelling from Jawzjan towards Balkh when it collided with a tractor-type vehicle due to the driver's negligence, Khaama Press reported.

Traffic accidents have increased alarmingly in recent months, killing several people and injuring many others in numerous provinces around the nation.

Authorities are taking urgent action to solve road safety issues and promote responsible driving practices in response to this disturbing trend.

The increase in traffic accidents highlights the significance of tackling important issues like careless driving, violating traffic laws, poor road infrastructure, and excessive speeding. In order to lessen the fatal effects of these incidents, it is essential to work to increase road safety and educate drivers about responsible behaviour.

