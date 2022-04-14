Afghanistan: UNHCR official expresses hope for coeducation to bring peace in country

Inaugurating a school in Afghanistan's Kandahar, deputy commissioner of the UNHCR (UN High Commissioner for Refugees) Yumiko Takashima expressed hope that boys and girls study together to bring peace in the country's future.

"UNHCR believes that children are the future of this country, and when children are educated, they can bring peace. So, we are very happy and very much honored to open the schools," the UNHCR official said, adding, "So far, UNHCR has opened three schools in Kandahar and we really thank community leaders to be able to work together to open schools. We are very much looking forward for boys and girls they both learn and they bring the peace in future of Afghanistan."

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has drawn heavy criticism across the world for a recent decree banning girls from school above grade sixth.

The Kandahar Department of Education of the Taliban regime said that all preparations have been made for the reopening of girls' schools above the sixth grade and that they are waiting for the decision of the Taliban's Ministry of Education, Tolo News reported.

"We are prepared, and there is no problem, but there is some traditional, religious, and cultural issues that we adhere to in the light of the Sharia that is needed," Mawlawi Fakhreddin Naqshbandi, head of the Kandahar Department of Education was quoted.

Meanwhile, students of a school in Kandahar speaking to Tolo News asked the Ministry of Education to open the gates of girls' schools above the sixth grade.

"We ask the Islamic Emirate to allow girls above the sixth grade to continue their education," said Fahmida, a student.

"We ask the government to allow all students to come to school and continue their education," Ainullah, a resident of Kandahar said.

The UNHCR deputy commissioner's remarks come as schools for girls over grade six remain closed despite internal and international pressure on the Islamic Emirate. The Ministry of Education has not yet commented on whether or not they will be reopened, the report said.

UNHCR had earlier expressed concerns over the closure of secondary schools for Afghan girls and their safety.

"Afghan girls are facing restrictions on travel, work, education, besides their deteriorating safety situation in the country," said the UN agency, while calling for the protection of human values and rights of women and girls.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor