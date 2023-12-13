Afghanistan's Supreme Court issued punishment orders for 350 people in past 2 years

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 13 : Afghanistan's Supreme Court has said that it has issued punishment orders for nearly 350 people across the country in the past two years, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

The orders were implemented for those people who were sentenced by the Supreme Court to receive Hudod (the penalty laws of Islam), according to an official.

The spokesman of the Supreme Court, Abdul Rahim Rashid, said that the punishment includes whipping and prison time.

"After the Taliban came to power, punishment orders were implemented on nearly 350 criminals," he said.

On Sunday, a person who was accused of committing adultery was hit with 35 lashes in public, the Supreme Court said in a statement, according to TOLO News.

Some analysts said that these punishments in Islam are being implemented to reduce crime rates.

A political analyst Abdul Jamil Shirani said: "This (punishment) becomes a signal to many other people of the society to not commit crime. Islam has allowed the judge to make such a decision that serves the interest of the Muslims."

On the other hand, analyst Mohamad Asif Faqiri said that the punishment rules are determined based on the values of the ruling government after approval by representatives of the people.

"After it is approved by the representation of the people and Ulema (clerics), the judge orders punishment based on the law," he said.

This comes as the human rights watchdogs have repeatedly voiced their concerns over the violation of human rights in Afghanistan, as per TOLO News.

