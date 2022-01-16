Africa's fourth wave of Covid-19 flattening, says WHO

A large number of patients with Omicron variant are appearing in many countries of the world including India. Meanwhile, the Omicron variant is said to be less dangerous than the Delta variant. But it is also more contagious. In this context, there is good news from the World Health Organization (WHO). The World Health Organization (WHO) says the fourth wave in Africa is slowly receding. After a six-week hiatus, the fourth wave caused by the Omicron variant in Africa is now receding. As of January 11, there were 10.2 million coronavirus cases in Africa. In South Africa, the number of corona cases has risen sharply. But in one week, the number of patients in the area has dropped by 14 per cent.

The omicron virus was first identified in South Africa. There was also a 9 per cent drop in weekly infections. Declines have also been reported in the East and Central African regions. The number of patients is increasing in the North and West African regions. North Africa has seen a 121 per cent increase in the past week. With this in mind, the World Health Organization has issued recommendations for more vaccinations.

"Early indications suggest that Africa's fourth wave has been steep and brief but no less destabilising. The crucial pandemic countermeasure badly needed in Africa still stands, and that is rapidly and significantly increasing Covid-19 vaccinations. The next wave might not be so forgiving," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's regional director for Africa.