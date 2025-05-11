After cessation of hostilies, Shehbaz Sharif indulges in chest thumping in address to nation

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 11 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday announced that the stoppage of firing and military action between India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries.

The Pakistani Director General of Military Operations initiated the call this afternoon, after which discussions took place and understanding reached.

In a late night address, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, however chose to indulge in chest thumping as he credited his troops for the valour shown.

Pakistan had suffered serious loses in the short conflict with four of its air bases targeted on Saturday morning...this was a retaliation against Pakistan pushing drones and missile into Indian territory after Operation Sindoor.

Sharif, who earlier in the day, profusely thanked the American administration for helping broker peace failed to reveal the extent of damage Pakistan had suffered and the fact that the overture of cessation of hostilies was made by the Pakistani DGMO.

Earlier India had warned Pakistan that any further terrorist action would be considered an act of war.

India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today and India takes "very serious note of these violations".

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

Misri said India's Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations," Misri said.

