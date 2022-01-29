Ahead of Winter Olympics, global groups call for action on rights concerns in China

A week ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, hundreds of non-governmental organizations and right groups have joined forces in a call to stop legitimizing the Chinese government's grave record of abuses.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) said governments around the world should join the diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics slated to begin February 4, 2022. They are also calling sponsors to enforce their human rights due diligence, and sports fans to get informed about crimes against humanity.

Hundreds of organizations warned against Beijing's crimes against humanity targeting ethnic Uyghurs, repression in Hong Kong and Tibet, and the risks athletes and journalists will face at the event.

"While the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will open just one week from now, 243 nongovernmental organizations have joined forces in a call to stop legitimizing the Chinese government's grave record of abuses," the group said.

US administration in December had announced its decision not to send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics citing human rights violations in China.

This was followed by the UK, Australia, and Canada. Their athletes will still participate in the Games nonetheless. The Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20.

Meanwhile, China has refuted all the allegations.

Earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Washington should avoid interference in the Winter Games. "The United States should stop interfering with the holding of the Beijing Winter Olympics, stop playing with fire on the Taiwan issue, and stop creating all kinds of anti-China 'circles'," Wang said during a phone with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

( With inputs from ANI )

