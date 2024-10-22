Ahmed bin Mohammed attends third edition of Al Ameen Forum

Dubai [UAE], October 22 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage and in the presence of Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the third edition of Al Ameen Forum concluded today.

Held under the theme 'Intellectual Security', the event featured panel discussions that delved into the growing importance of safeguarding intellectual security.

Ahmed also attended the opening session of the Forum, which featured a keynote address by Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, in which he emphasised the need for government employees to uphold moral values, demonstrate leadership and engage without discrimination.

He also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Al Ameen Service, the UAE Accountability Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to enhance cooperation in promoting integrity and fighting corruption.

The event featured a number of sessions covering a wide range of topics, featuring experts from various government entities. The Dubai Economic Security Centre highlighted its key achievements, including delisting troubled companies and supporting the establishment of the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority.

Other sessions addressed the impact of modern technologies on political media and the importance of integrity in economic development. The forum concluded with discussions on psychological disorders, highlighting effective treatments and ways to promote mental well-being.

The forum was attended by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office; Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, and several senior government officials. (ANI/WAM)

