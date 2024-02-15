Aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan sends 'message to those who dare question American resolve': US Senate leader

Washington, DC [US], February 15 : US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer has said that the USD 95.34 billion assistance plan for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan passed by the upper chamber of the United States Congress "sends a message to those who dare question American resolve."

Schumer said the bill, passed by the Senate on Tuesday, was a reaffirmation of a US commitment to upholding democratic values, and said any refusal by the House to act on the measure would be a boon to adversaries like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Schumer further urged House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring up and pass the bill in the chamber.

The US Senate on Tuesday approved an aid package including USD 4.83 billion to support US allies in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan, USD 61 billion for Ukraine's conflict with Russia, and USD 14 billion for Israel's conflict against Hamas, Focus Taiwan reported.

According to Focus Taiwan, needing 60 votes to beat a filibuster, the Senate advanced the measure on February 8 by a 67-32 margin, receiving support from 17 Republicans.

Initially, on February 7, a majority of Republicans rejected a bipartisan USD 118 billion bill covering aid for Ukraine, Israel, Indo-Pacific nations, and security measures at the US-Mexico border.

The security aid bill was passed after Democrats removed border control and immigration measures from the proposed legislation, as per Focus Taiwan.

Following negotiations over the weekend to refine its details, the Senate voted 70-29 in favour of the foreign aid package on February 13.

However, the bill's future remains uncertain in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

On February 12, the office of Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson released a statement ahead of the passing of the bill in the Senate to indicate that the Republican politician will most likely not advance the foreign aid bill for a vote in the House.

Johnson cited the legislation's failure to address border security, adding that the House will "work its own will" surrounding the issue.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has called on House Republicans to hold a vote on the bill in remarks from the White House, saying that a "minority of the most extreme voices in the House," should not be permitted to block the bill, CNN reported.

The president issued a stark warning, cautioning that if lawmakers fail to act, Russian President Vladimir Putin, "won't limit himself just to Ukraine, and the costs for America and our allies and partners are going to rise," CNN said.

