Airstrike hits Ukraine's Odesa

Kiev, April 3 An airstrike hit Odesa on Sunday, two days after Russia launched three missile attacks on the strategic Ukrainian port city, the country's military said.

In a social media post, the Operational Command South of the Ukrainian military said Sunday's airstrike hit the city's infrastructure, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some additional missiles were intercepted by the Ukrainian air defence.

According to preliminary data, there were no reports of casualties from the strikes.

Meanwhile, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said country's orces have destroyed an oil refinery and three storage facilities for fuel and lubricants near Odesa with high-precision sea- and air-based missiles.

The facilities supply fuel to a group of Ukrainian troops in the Mykolaiv direction, Konashenkov said on Sunday during a briefing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor