Ajman hosts Race 2 of Emirates Villages Run Series

Ajman [UAE], October 19 (ANI/WAM): Masfout in the emirate of Ajman hosted today Race 2 of the Emirates Villages Run Series (EVRS), which bring together runners of all ages and abilities under the Year of Community's events, promoting wellness, unity, and heritage under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development.

Organised within the framework of the Year of Community 2025, the EVRS are sponsored by ADNOC, in partnership with the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, sports councils, municipalities, and tourism authorities across the UAE.

Race 2 - Ajman attracted broad community participation from various age groups, including people of determination, in a scene that embodies the highest images of national cohesion, belonging, and the spirit of cooperation and deep-rooted engagement in Emirati society.

Winners of 1.5km, 5km and 10 km races were crowned in the attendance of Mohammed Khalifa Al Kaabi, Sectretary General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development; Mohammed Abduall Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Media Office of the Ajman Government, and several officials of sports councils, municipalities, and tourism authorities across the UAE.

The event followed the announcement of Masfout as one of the world's Best Tourism Village (BTV) by the World Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism) during a special ceremony in Huzhou City, China, on Friday, 17th October.

The initiative aims to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage wider community participation in sports. Open to families, women, youth, senior citizens, people of determination, schools, companies, and sports clubs, the races provide an inclusive and safe environment for all. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor