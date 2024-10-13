Ajman Ruler inspects Ajman Hotel expansion project

Ajman [UAE], October 13 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, inspected today, Sunday, the expansion project of the Ajman Hotel, implemented by Ajman Real Estate Corporation (Aqar).

He reviewed the project details, which include the construction of 13 new villas, 12 suites, swimming pools, and recreational facilities to serve guests from various nationalities.

Sheikh Humaid toured the hotel, known for its prime beachfront location in the city, and explored the new villas' facilities. He was briefed by the hotel officials on the expansion project, aimed at enhancing services provided to tourists during their stay in Ajman.

Sheikh Humaid praised the new expansions and the high-quality hospitality services they offer, ensuring a distinguished stay for tourists in the Emirate.

Accompanying the Ajman Ruler on the visit were Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the Representative of the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, and Chairman of the Department of Finance in Ajman, and Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department and Chairman of Ajman Real Estate Corporation (Aqar).

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi stated that all departments, institutions, and companies in Ajman are working together to develop various service and economic facilities, contributing to the advancement of the economy, investment, tourism, and comprehensive, sustainable development.

He added that the Ajman Hotel expansion project reflects the commitment of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, to transform Ajman into a top-tier tourism destination through such exceptional projects, in line with the highest global standards.

Sheikh Rashid further affirmed that the major expansions at the Ajman Hotel are part of an ambitious plan aligned with the UAE's vision to enhance tourism facilities, elevate service levels for tourists of all nationalities, and support sustainable tourism development. (ANI/WAM)

