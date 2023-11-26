Akshay fell in love with mudgal seeing his father practice

Mumbai, Nov 26 Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar said that it was watching his father practice mudgal, a training method that requires practitioners to swing weighted clubs, that made him fall in love with it.

Akshay took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself holding the weight club, and said that he swings his way to fitness everyday.

“My father used to practice with it and watching him made me fall in love with a Mudgal. For years now, I swing my way to fitness everyday with this 6.5Kg traditional Indian wooden club. Beats everything (not everyone).. Try it!” he wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Akshay has a string of films lined up for release. He has the remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Sky Force’ and ‘Shankara’ to name a few.

He was last seen on screen in ‘Mission Raniganj’, a disaster thriller film. based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989 in West Bengal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor