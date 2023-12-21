Akshay Kumar celebrates 16 years of ‘Welcome’, shares video from sets of ongoing film

Mumbai, Dec 21 Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was most recently seen in the theatrical film ‘Mission Raniganj’, is celebrating the 16th anniversary of his superhit film ‘Welcome’ on Thursday.

The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, followed the story of two gangsters who want to marry off their sister to a good guy. Akshay’s character, who is on a lookout for a ‘good family’ with a clean slate (no history of crimes) somehow gets involved in this storm that goes on to trouble his family.

On Thursday, the Bollywood superstar took to his Instagram and shared a video from his upcoming movie celebrating 16 years of the release of ‘Welcome’. The video had the theme of ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ playing in the background as Akshay rode a horse with actor Arshad Warsi behind him on a bike. He also welcomed Sanjay Dutt on the sets of the film that he is currently shooting.

The ‘Hera Pheri’ actor wrote in the caption: “What a lovely coincidence that we celebrate 16 years of #Welcome today while I am shooting for the franchise’s third part #WelcomeToTheJungle. And it’s wonderful to welcome Sanju Baba in this one. What do you think?”

His new film ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ went on floors earlier this month. Announcing the commencement of the film’s shoot, Akshay Kumar had shared a glimpse of the “madness” by posting a video from the sets of the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor