Akshay Kumar visits Mahakaleshwar temple on his birthday

Mumbai, Sep 9 Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for his upcoming film, 'Mission Raniganj', visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on his birthday.

The actor's visit to the temple was not only a personal pilgrimage but also an opportunity to seek divine intervention for his film 'Mission Raniganj'. The film, produced by Pooja Entertainment, is based on the Raniganj coalfield rescue mission led by the Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill (played by Akshay Kumar).

Jaswant Singh Gill played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989, which was a successful rescue mission against all odds.

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt and Omkar Das Manikpuri.

‘Mission Raniganj’ is an ode to the resilience, determination, and valor of the human spirit and engineering minds.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, ‘Mission Raniganj', directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, will land in theaters on October 6, 2023.

Akshay's earlier film 'OMG 2' did an impressive business at the box-office despite a stiff competition from the Sunny Deol-starrer 'Gadar 2'.

