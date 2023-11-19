Al Ain Book Festival 2023 kicks off across nine cultural, heritage sites

Al Ain [UAE], November 19 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), has inaugurated the 14th Al Ain Book Festival, taking place from November 19-25 under the theme 'All Eyes on Al Ain', with activities to be held across nine of the most prominent cultural sites in Al Ain.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, the festival features over 400 events and specialised programmes in the fields of culture, arts, and creativity.

The event is open to the public and aims to promote knowledge among all segments of the community, with more than 60,000 book titles presented by 150 exhibitors.

This year, the festival seeks to celebrate books, arts, and various aspects of literary creativity through rich and diverse interactive activities aimed at promoting the culture of reading and motivating the community, especially youth, to engage with authentic Emirati cultural heritage.

Moreover, the festival aims to highlight Al Ain City as a prominent destination for organising cultural events and exhibitions that cater to the diverse UAE community. This is highlighted by the festival's cultural, literary, artistic, and entertainment activities, set to be held across historical and heritage sites, and appealing to all ages.

Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of ALC, said, "This year's edition of the Al Ain Book Festival continues to welcome all members of the community who are eager to benefit from the cultural and literary activities it offers. The event embodies the vision of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to preserve the value and aesthetics of the Arabic language and its literature globally. With participation from prominent cultural figures and esteemed publishers, the festival provides an ideal platform to foster knowledge sharing, and creativity, and discuss an expanded range of literary achievements."

With events held across nine major locations, Al Ain Square - Hazza bin Zayed Stadium serves as the main site of the festival, hosting a range of educational and recreational activities for children and youth, as well as diverse sessions bringing together talented young participants. The festival will celebrate special occasions with interactive events and host art exhibitions and musical performances, including an art corner offering specialised workshops to nurture artistic talents.

Meanwhile, the festival's cultural and artistic programme will be held at Al Ain Square, Qasr Al Muwaiji, Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa, Zayed Central Library, United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), and Al Qattara Arts Centre, as well as retail centres Al Ain Mall, Barari Mall and Al Foah Mall. The programming offers a series of seminars, debates and initiatives highlighting a wide range of topics.

For the second consecutive year, the Al Ain Book Festival is dedicating a full programme towards celebrating leading poets from Al Ain, known for their popular sung poems. Moreover, the festival hosts daily poetry evenings that highlight the legacy of these celebrated sung poets locally and regionally over the decades. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor