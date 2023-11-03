Al Pacino ordered to pay girlfriend Noor $30K per month in child support

Los Angeles, Nov 3 Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino will cough up $30,000 a month in child support to girlfriend Noor Alfallah for their 4-month-old son, Roman.

According to court documents obtained by etonline, in September, Alfallah, 29, filed for full physical custody of their child, and in October, the couple settled on custody, visitation schedules and child support.

The new documents on Pacino, 83, and Alfallah's arrangement shed light on the pair's parenting system and the finances of raising their young son.

He will pay his girlfriend $110,000 upfront and $30,000 a month in “base” child support, but could pay up to an extra $90,000 at the end of the year depending on his earnings.

Pacino will also put $15,000 per year in an education fund for Roman beginning this year and will be responsible for 100 per cent of any medical expenses that are not covered by insurance.

As for custody, Alfallah was granted primary physical custody while Pacino was given visitation. They will work together to determine how holidays and schooling schedules will work.

The agreement also indicates Pacino agreed to pay his girlfriend's attorney fees up to $20,000.

The agreement is in line with Alfalla's original September filing, in which she requested Pacino have "reasonable visitation" and that they share a joint legal custody grant of Roman.

As part of that filing, Alfallah submitted a voluntary declaration of parentage, which she and Pacino signed six days after Roman's birth. The document acknowledges Pacino's paternity with regard to their child.

The couple was first romantically linked in April 2022, and Alfallah gave birth to Roman at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on June 6.

