Al-Qadir Trust Case: Imran Khan's barrister tortured, he alleges former PM was kicked, pepper sprayed

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 9 : After the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, his barrister Ali Gohar alleged that Khan was beaten and sustained injuries and he (Gohar) too was tortured. Gohar also said that the former PM was kicked by the Rangers on his leg which was injured by a bullet earlier and he was even pepper-sprayed.

According to a report of Geo News, the barrister added that he and Ali Bukhari were present with the PTI chief at the time of the arrest.

"Imran Khan's lawyer badly injured inside the premises of IHC. Black day for our democracy and country," tweeted PTI.

He further said, "Rangers broke through the glass and entered the diary branch," adding that the Rangers personnel broke IHC's main gate before ransacking the IHC office.

Meanwhile, the PTI has denounced the arrest of the party chairman calling it an "abduction" by the law enforcement agency, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and appealed to the supporters and workers to stage protests across the country.

The former PM's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has also released several videos on Twitter claiming that Khan was manhandled, pushed and detained in a fascist move.

The PTI chief was arrested as part of NAB's investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case before his appearance before the Islamabad High Court to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him, Geo News reported.

Rangers took Imran Khan away to NAB Rawalpindi in a black Toyota Hilux Vigo.

It seems Khan was aware of his arrest hours before as he also released a video saying, "If someone has a warrant, they should directly bring it to me. Bring the warrant, my lawyer will be there. I'm ready to go to the jail myself."

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who Rangers arrested from outside Islamabad High Court, had said earlier in the day that the Shehbaz Sharif government wants to put him in jail and he is ready for it.

"I am ready to die than live under these duffers, the question is are you ready? There is no case on me. They want to put me in jail, I am ready for it," Imran Khan said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

"My reply to ISPR and attempts by PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) and their handlers to arrest me for two reasons: one, to prevent me from campaigning because Insha Allah when elections are announced I will be doing jalsas; two, to prevent me from mobilising the masses for street movement in support of Constitution if PDM government and their handlers refuse to obey the SC and violate Constitution on holding of elections," he added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief doubled down on his allegations against a serving senior military officer, who Khan has accused several times of hatching a plot to assassinate him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor