Algerian president reshuffles cabinet, maintains PM Larbaoui

Algiers, Nov 19 Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced a government reshuffle, retaining Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui.

The reshuffle came as the Constitution stipulates that the cabinet must resign before the appointment of a new government, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to a statement from the presidency's spokesperson Samir Aggoune aired on state television, Larbaoui submitted his resignation from the cabinet earlier in the day, which was accepted by Tebboune.

Tebboune, also the supreme commander of the Armed Forces and minister of national defence, renewed his confidence in Larbaoui and instructed him to continue his duties, said the statement.

The reshuffle appointed a new delegate minister to the Minister of National Defence, a new industry minister, a new foreign trade minister, and new secretaries of state for African Relations, National Community Abroad, Mines, and Renewable Energies.

It also introduced a Ministry of Domestic Trade.

Tebboune was sworn in for a second term on September 17 after securing 84 per cent of the vote in the presidential elections held earlier.

