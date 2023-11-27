Ali Fazal promises a thrilling return of Guddu bhaiya in ‘Mirzapur 3’

Mumbai, Nov 27 Actor Ali Fazal, who portrays the complex character of Guddu Bhaiya in the ‘Mirzapur’ franchise, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, which will drop next year.

He said: "This time, it's going to be an even more intriguing and remarkable performance by Guddu Bhaiya."

Ali added: “Guddu in season 2 was doing the wait and patience game, but he’s all set to come back with a true sense of fire in season 3. Guddu Pandits fans were wondering of my minimal time in season 2, but I can be confident to tell that they will be pleased and more with what’s coming up in season 3.”

“The makers have definitely amped this season up and Guddu has a very exciting arc he goes through and is back in action”.

‘Mirzapur’, a crime thriller starring Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma and Pankaj Tripathi. The gripping narrative of Mirzapur 2 concluded on an intriguing cliff-hanger.

The story follows Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, the mafia don and proverbial ruler of Mirzapur in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

