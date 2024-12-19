Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as Managing Director of UAE National Orchestra

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 19 (ANI/WAM): The UAE National Orchestra announced the appointment of Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi as the Managing Director of the Orchestra.

Her extensive expertise in advancing the cultural and creative industries in the UAE will steer the Orchestra's strategic direction, fostering innovation and strengthening its role as a leading cultural institution.

"I am honoured to take on the role of Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra. This is a collective endeavour, and I look forward to working with a dedicated team to shape a dynamic future for music in the UAE," Al Qassimi commented.

She added, "This Orchestra represents more than music; it is a symbol of our commitment to celebrating cultural heritage and fostering creative excellence. I am deeply inspired by the opportunity to lead this initiative and look forward to positioning the UAE as a hub for musical innovation and cultural exchange."

The Orchestra has appointed Amine Kouider, the internationally renowned conductor, as its Artistic Director. With over three decades of experience bridging Eastern and Western musical traditions, Kouider has led major orchestras in France and the region, founded the International Philharmonic Orchestra - Paris, and was honoured as a Knight in the Order of Arts and Letters of France.

"Our mission is to honour the UAE's cultural legacy while encouraging musical exploration and innovation," said Kouider. "We aim to create a space where musicians can experiment with new sounds and styles, fostering cross-cultural dialogue and celebrating the UAE's musical heritage globally."

The Orchestra is seeking exceptional talent aged 18 and above for full-time positions in both Arabic and Western ensembles, aiming to bring together individual voices that comprise the UAE's cultural tapestry.

Each position offers competitive compensation and a unique opportunity to contribute to creating a distinctive musical repertoire, including Western chamber music, Emirati compositions, and new works that push boundaries, fostering a convergence of cultures, sounds, and the highest levels of musicianship.

Interested applicants from instrumentalists and singers are required to submit a high-quality video recording showcasing their musical abilities. These submissions will enable the selection panel to evaluate technical skills and artistic expression.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to a second roundan in-person audition at the capital, Abu Dhabi to perform live before a panel of judges with expertise in both technical and artistic disciplines. Selection will be based on merit, with the expectation that candidates demonstrate exceptional musical proficiency.

Each category will have specific audition repertoire requirements, which are detailed on the official website. Musicians interested in applying should visit http://www.UAENationalOrchestra.ae to review the guidelines, complete the application form, and submit their audio/video recordings as outlined.

The final day to submit applications is 26th January 2025. (ANI/WAM)

