All crew members from Titanic submarine dead confirms official

All five people on the vessel died after a "catastrophic implosion" in the ocean depths, ending a multinational search-and-rescue operation. The submersible, which began its descent at 8:15am ET (7:15pm IST) on Sunday and was due to resurface 7 hours later.The tourist vehicle lost communication with its mothership in less than 2 hours of its trip to survey the remains of the Titanic, which sunk in April 1912, and is more than two miles (nearly 4 kilometers) below the surface of the North Atlantic.

Among the five members who were onboard the ill-fated Titan submersible, which had a ‘catastrophic implosion’, French pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet was known as ‘Mr Titanic’. He participated in multiple expeditions to the Titanic wreck and was widely recognised as one of the world’s foremost experts on the site, earning the nickname. The 77-year-old had completed dozens of submersible dives to the crash site, leading the first recovery expedition to the Titanic in 1987 after joining the French Research Institute for Exploitation of the Sea.