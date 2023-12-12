All Israel Navy 'Sa'ar 6' missile ships operate at same time

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 12 (ANI/TPS): For the first time, all four of the Israel Navy's 'Sa'ar 6' missile ships completed an activity. One of them sailed to the Red Sea port of Eilat.

Also for the first time, this week the missile ship "Magen" (Shield) docked in the port of Eilat, a ship of the 'Saar 6' class.

The fourth and final ship of the Sa'ar 6 series, was completed at an "extremely fast pace for installing and adjusting the latest and most advanced combat systems in the world made in blue and white," said the IDF.

According to the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, the flotilla of missile ships as well as regular security ships of the Israel Navy have attacked hundreds of aid terrorist targets there in support of the manoeuvring ground forces.

Naval forces eliminated terrorists, including dozens of operatives in the Hamas naval formation. Also, most of the commanders of the Hamas naval force, which numbers hundreds of operatives and specialises in carrying out attacks in the maritime area, were also attacked and killed.

The Navy also succeeded in thwarting a number of unmanned submarines, whose purpose was to damage the strategic assets of the State of Israel at sea and on its shores, such as offshore gas platforms.

At the same time, the missile ships of the naval arm continue to operate in the Red Sea area, in accordance with the situation assessment and as part of the increased defence effort, said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor