All Israeli crossings with Gaza must be opened, says Egyptian FM

Cairo [Egypt], May 19 (ANI/WAM): Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Friday that all land crossings between Israel and the Gaza Strip must be opened for full, safe, and unhindered access of humanitarian and relief aid into the strip.

Shoukry made the remarks in a phone call with Sigrid Kaag, the United Nations Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the call, the two sides discussed the humanitarian fallout of the Israeli military operations in Rafah. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor