All-Party Delegation at Doha pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Doha [Qatar], May 25 : The All-Party Delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MP Supriya Sule paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy in Doha on Sunday.

The visit by the Indian lawmakers is aimed at showcasing Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against terrorism.

The delegation including NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Anand Sharma (Congress), V. Muraleedharan (BJP) and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin will also visit Egypt, Ethiopia and South Africa.

Upon the delagation's arrival here, the Indian Embassy in Qatar said in a post on X, "Taking India's strong message against terrorism to the world! A warm welcome to the multi-party delegation led by Supriya Sule to Qatar. Ambassador Vipul received the delegation."

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that the delegation will convey India's resolve to combat terrorism.

In a post on X, he said, "The sixth group of All Party delegation led by NCP (SCP) Member of Parliament Smt. Supriya Sule has departed from New Delhi. The delegation will visit Qatar, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Africa to convey 's unwavering resolve to combat terrorism, demonstrated during Operation Sindoor."

Sule said that India's message is that peace is non-negotiable.

"I've left with my colleagues for Doha to lead an all-party parliamentary delegation to Qatar, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Africatasked with presenting India's unequivocal stand against terrorism on the global stage. Over the next 12 days, we will engage with leaders and institutions to advance India's message: peace is non-negotiable, and terrorism must be confronted with unity, resolve and zero tolerance," Sule stated in a post on X.

This all-party delegation aims to project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. During their outreach, they will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community.

