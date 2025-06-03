All-party delegation in Malaysia briefs Parliamentary Special committee on Pahalgam terror attack, seeks cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 3 : An All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with the Parliamentary Special Committee on International Relations and International Trade in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, according to a statement by the High Commission of India in Malaysia.

The High Commission said the discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in the global fight against terrorism.

In a post on X, it said, "All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, headed by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with Parliamentary Special Committee on International Relations and International Trade, chaired by YB Wong Chen, Hon'ble Member of Parliament and Chairman of Parliamentary Special committee on International relations and International Trade, and briefed about the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and India's zero tolerance policy towards terrorism. Discussions focussed on ways to cooperate in the collective fight against terrorism."

All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, headed by Hon’ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with Parliamentary Special Committee on International Relations and International Trade, chaired by YB Wong Chen, Hon’ble Member of Parliament and Chairman of Parliamentary Special committee on… pic.twitter.com/kJDEqvHo1W— India in Malaysia (@hcikl) June 3, 2025

The Indian delegation also met the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Malaysian Parliament (Dewan Rakyat), YB Tan Sri Dato' Johari bin Abdul, on the same day, the statement by the High Commission of India in Malaysia added.

According to the High Commission, the Speaker reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to peace and thanked the Indian delegation for briefing him on India's approach to countering terrorism.

In a post on X, it said, "All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with Hon'ble Speaker of the House of Representatives, Parliament of Malaysia (Dewan Rakyat), H.E. YB Tan Sri Dato' (Dr.) Johari bin Abdul and briefed on India's unwavering policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and sought the cooperation of Parliamentarians of Malaysia in our collective fight against terrorism. Hon'ble Speaker of Malaysia reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to peace, and thanked the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation for the briefing on India's approach in dealing with terrorism at large."

All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon’ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with Hon’ble Speaker of the House of Representatives, Parliament of Malaysia (Dewan Rakyat), H.E. YB Tan Sri Dato' (Dr.) Johari bin Abdul and briefed on India’s unwavering policy of zero tolerance… pic.twitter.com/8jezA8tOaj— India in Malaysia (@hcikl) June 3, 2025

The Indian delegation includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi; TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee; CPI-M's John Brittas; and Congress leader Salman Khurshid, among others. Their visit is part of a multi-nation tour to brief international partners on India's counter-terrorism efforts and promote regional cooperation.

The delegation's tour includes stops in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore, underscoring India's commitment to regional peace, security, and development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor