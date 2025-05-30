All-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule arrives in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], May 30 : The all-party delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, arrived at Bole International Airport in Ethiopia on Friday, where they were received and welcomed by the Ambassador of India to Ethiopia, Anil Kumar Rai.

Earlier, the delegation concluded its diplomatic visit to South Africa with a series of meetings involving political leaders, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora at India House in Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa.

Sharing the picture of the delegation on X, the High Commission of India, Pretoria, South Africa wrote, "As the all-party parliamentary delegation concludes its successful visit to South Africa, India in South Africa bids a warm farewell to the Hon'ble MPs and wishes them a safe and pleasant journey!"

The delegation includes NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Anand Sharma (Congress), V Muraleedharan (BJP), and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

The visit, part of India's broader diplomatic outreach following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, aimed to deepen bilateral ties and convey India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism.

During their South Africa stopover, the delegation held important discussions, including a key meeting with Fikile Mbalula, Secretary General of the African National Congress (ANC).

Mbalula emphasized the strong political and social ties between South Africa and India and expressed solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.

Notably, seven all-party delegations have already departed for their respective destinations.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in France, the UK, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The seven group of delegations will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

