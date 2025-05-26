All party delegation meets political leaders in Seoul, says Pakistan a habitual offender

Seoul [South Korea], May 26 : An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, headed by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with Korean political leaders and think-tanks in Seoul on Monday, intensifying India's diplomatic outreach following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The visit is part of a coordinated effort involving Indian MPs from multiple parties, aiming to highlight the global threat of terrorism and seek stronger international support for India's stance.

During a session with Korean scholars and policy experts, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, speaking as part of the delegation, made a passionate appeal reflecting the anger and resolve of the Indian people. "We are concerned. We are not only hurt by what happened in Pahalgam on April 22, we are also extremely angry, and we want to generate that anger and discontentment in each one of you. That is the very purpose of our visit of 59 people to these 33 countries. This has been a very well thought-out exercise by the Government of India. We chose your country because you are extremely important to us, and you are a member of the UNSC."

Sarangi further explained that India had selected three categories of countries for this global outreach - permanent and non-permanent members of the UNSC, as well as other nations with significant influence in world affairs.

She went on to describe the Pahalgam incident: "Ladies and gentlemen, on April 22 at Pahalgam, one of the most beautiful sites in the country, 26 innocent tourists were gunned down in front of their wives and kids. Nothing can be more heinous than this, nothing can be more deplorable than this, and nothing can be more condemnable than this."

Sarangi also spoke firmly on Pakistan's role, saying, "Pakistan has been nurturing, nourishing and provoking terrorism. You should have no doubt in your minds. Pakistan has been a habitual offender. I appeal that what should be condemned must be condemned..."

Earlier today, the Indian delegation met with Yun Ho-jung, Chairperson of the Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Korean National Assembly. The group briefed him on 'Operation Sindoor' and restated India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, stressing the need to hold accountable not only terrorists but also their sponsors.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Seoul stated, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, met Yun Ho-jung, Chairperson of the Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Korean National Assembly and briefed him on Operation Sindoor. The delegation reiterated India's firm zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, and the position of making no distinction between terrorists and countries supporting terrorists, and sought RoK's support for bringing terrorist organisers, perpetrators, and financiers of terrorism to justice." Chairperson Yun reaffirmed South Korea's position, stating that any act of terrorism is unacceptable and that the loss of innocent lives can never be justified.

A day before, while meeting the Indian community in Seoul, Jha reiterated India's evolving response to terrorism: "If you hit us, we will hit you back." He also highlighted the precision of Operation Sindoor, India's latest response targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian delegation, including Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, BJP MPs Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, Ambassador Mohan Kumar, and BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, also met the Indian Ambassador to South Korea, Amit Kumar, at the embassy.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a direct response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The diplomatic initiative led by Jha is part of a broader effort to ensure that the international community takes a united stand against terrorism and holds its perpetrators and sponsors fully accountable.

