Alleged abduction of female Afghan activists spark concerns

Kabul, Feb 5 The alleged abduction of at least four female Afghan activists have sparked global concerns, with many public figures and organisations demanding information about their whereabouts, a media report said.

While Tamana Paryani and Parwana Ibrahimkhil went missing two weeks ago, Zahra Mohammadi and Mursal Ayar disappeared this week, said the TOLO News report.

The US special envoy for Afghan women, Rina Amiri, said that if the Taliban government seeks legitimacy from the world and the people inside Afghanistan, it must respect the human rights of the Afghans.

"These unjust detentions must stop. If the Taliban seek legitimacy from the Afghan people and the world they must respect Afghans' human rights - especially for women - including the freedom of expression and immediately release these women, their relatives and other activists," Amiri said on Twitter.

Some women's rights activists called on the international community to take serious steps to release of the detained female activists.

"This is concerning that women are going missing one day after another. There is no guarantee. Tomorrow, maybe I or someone else who is fighting for their rights will be arrested," Sonia, a female rights activist who participated in the recent protest in Kabul, told TOLO News.

"If the women are being detained for the sake of the protest, this is injustice because protesting is our right and we will continue it," said Bahara, another women's rights activist.

Meanwhile, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it sought "urgent information" from the Interior Ministry on the alleged abductions.

"UN repeats its call for all disappeared women activists and relatives to be released," UNAMA said on Twitter.

Some social media users launched a campaign calling for the release of the detained women.

"When there are forces of the government everywhere in the country, it is unacceptable to believe the government is not aware of the disappearance of the women. The government should be accountable," said a protestor, Waheeda.

