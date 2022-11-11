AMD is committed to India, I was there six weeks ago: Lisa Su

San Francisco, Nov 11 Lisa Su, President and CEO of the $23 billion Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), told here that Indian engineers have done substantial work on the new Epyc fourth generation technology revealed on Thursday.

She said, "There are as many as 6000 engineers in India and it is a very important design centre. We are constantly scaling up our design pools, I was in India six weeks ago and we have a terrific team assisting and working there in our designs. We are totally committed to India, I met top government officials during my recent visit."

Su is a Taiwanese-American business executive and electrical engineer, who is the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of AMD.

Early in her career, Su worked at Texas Instruments, IBM and Freescale Semiconductor in engineering and management positions

She added that while AMD is totally committed to India, it is excited about the market and Indian engineers' contribution to our chiplets which are at the core of AMD's business. While India is important in the AMD eco system, globally AMD provides the cutting edge by giving more for less as embracing AMD reduces opex and capex costs.

She also said that inflation and rising energy prices are a global problem and AMD presents all encompassing large opportunities in energy efficiencies.

In India, AMD is scaling up training to ramp-up skill sets for even higher productivity. In a global environment where energy constraints are a real issue, AMD is giving crucial efficiency and ancillary goals and gains.

Deepak Agarwal, CVP, Silicon Design Engineering at AMD, averred, "The India engineering team has considerable ownership across Silicon and Software for our Server product line, including 4th Generation EPYC. The Server on Chip or SOC development happens out of India, and I lead that team of 200+ engineers. We also collaborate with our North America colleagues on several important IP, and performance-related work. In addition, a major portion of the software and platform development work is done by India's engineers."

The Santa Clara, California-based company develops computer processors and related technologies for business and consumer markets.

For the full year 2022, AMD expects revenue to be nearly $23.5 billion, plus or minus $300 million, an increase of nearly 43 per cent over 2021 led by growth in the Embedded and Data Center segments.

AMD expects non-GAAP gross margin to be nearly 52 per cent for 2022. In August, it announced revenue for the second quarter of 2022 of $6.6 billion, gross margin of 46 per cent, operating income of $526 million, operating margin of eight per cent, net income of $447 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.27.

On Thursday, AMD was trading on Nasdaq at the time of writing at 68.56, up 14.43 per cent.

