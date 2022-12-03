American scientist confirms COVID virus was leaked from Wuhan lab in a shocking revelation

A scientist who worked closely with a lab in Wuhan claims the facility was the source of COVID 19, which was "genetically engineered" with US funding.The explosive revelations from Dr Andrew Huff, former vice president of EcoHealth Alliance, back up what some experts have believed all along - the deadly virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.In his new book - The Truth About Wuhan - whistleblower Dr Huff claims the pandemic was the result of the US government's funding of dangerous genetic engineering of coronaviruses in China. Speaking to The Sun Online, Dr Huff added: "I was terrified by what I saw. We were just handing them bioweapon technology."In his book, the emerging infectious diseases expert claims "greedy scientists killed millions of people globally" - and goes as far as to claim the US government covered it up.

Former intelligence chiefs and diplomats have already claimed Covid was from a lab leak in the "cover-up of the century".Dr Huff said: "Nobody should be surprised that the Chinese lied about the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 and then went to extraordinary lengths to make it appear as if the disease naturally emerged. Dr Huff, who worked at EcoHealth Alliance from 2014 to 2016 and served as vice president from 2015, worked on the classified side of the research programme as a US government scientist.The army veteran, from Michigan, said the organisation taught the Wuhan lab the "best existing methods to engineer bat coronaviruses to attack other species" for many years.And he claimed "China knew from day one that this was a genetically engineered agent"."The US government is to blame for the transfer of dangerous biotechnology to the Chinese," he said.