Amid humanitarian crisis, Afghanistan receives 169 tonnes of aid from Uzbekistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 27 : Afghanistan has received 169 tonnes of aid from Uzbekistan at a time when the country is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis, Khaama Press reported, adding that the package was delivered to Balkh province from Termez.

Taliban's governor of Balkh, Muhammad Yousuf Wafa, and the deputy foreign minister of Uzbekistan, Erkin Khamraev, reportedly overlooked the handover of aid.

48 tonnes of flour, 48 tonnes of wheat, 15 tonnes of vegetable oil, 24 tonnes of sugar, 22 tonnes of macaroni, and packed meat are included in the new aid package, Khaama Press reported citing Uzbekistan's official sources.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has drastically worsened since August 2021.

With the Taliban regaining control, there are now many people who are concerned about restrictions on freedoms and violations of human rights, especially for women.

The already severe humanitarian situations in the nation have been made worse by the Taliban's policies, which include forbidding women from entering the workforce and from attending school. The well-being of these women and the general stability of Afghan society have suffered greatly as a result of their exclusion from public life.

The humanitarian issue has gotten worse as a result of the current regime's lack of effective strategies to address the welfare of the Afghan people.

The susceptible populations suffer more and become more susceptible when there are insufficient support structures in place to provide them with basic resources and aid.

