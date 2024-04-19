Amid Israel-Iran Tensions, Biden Administration Weighs Sending USD 1 Billion More in Weapons to Israel: Report
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 19, 2024 03:56 PM2024-04-19T15:56:51+5:302024-04-19T16:09:28+5:30
Amid ongoing conflict with Iran and war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Biden administration is considering more ...
Amid ongoing conflict with Iran and war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Biden administration is considering more than USD 1 billion in new weapons deals for Israel, including tank ammunition, military vehicles and mortar rounds, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing US officials.
According to the report's officials, deals including "$700 million in 120 mm tank ammunition, $500 million in tactical vehicles and less than $100 million in 120 mm mortar rounds" are under consideration and would need to be approved by Congress.
BREAKING: The Wall Street Journal reports the Biden administration is considering sending an additional $1 billion in new weapons to Israel— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 19, 2024
According to the report, the weapons deliveries could take months or years to fulfil. However, there is no official US or Israeli confirmation of the report.