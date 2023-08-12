Amit Tandon’s arrival on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house will pack in a dose of comedy as contestants roast each other

Mumbai, Aug 12 The grand finale for ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is just at the edge, and soon the winner will come to light. Amid all that Amit Tandon will make an appearance on the show tonight, and bringing a spark of laughter, all remaining contestants in the house will roast each other in a sporting manner.

Amit Tandon’s appearance as the new guest will help relieve the stress that the contestants are undergoing currently, as he eggs on the contestants to laugh at each other, and joke about in what will be one of their last nights in the house.

Abhishek Malhan taking the first step will proceed to roast his competitor Elvish Yadav, telling him that he is a very good fit and deserving candidate, not to be a winner but to be the runner up.

Abhishek will also proceed to roast Bebika Dhruve about her make up, dressing style and telling her that to please read the signs on his face which says leave me alone. Manisha Rani will proceed to playfully roast Elvish, saying that she too will go to Haryana and join in Elvish’s system, saying that it is already broken in reference to Elvish earlier breaking the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ ‘Systum’.

Elvish will then take a dig at Abhishek saying that he keeps falling sick everyday for no reason, and at least give a reason next time.

Pooja Bhatt will then sit in the back and have a good laugh as Amit Tandon also joins in the party and will further attempt to uplift the spirits of the contestants.

This time, a strong dose of comedy is coming in before the grand finale as contestants get ready to soon pack up their bags, not knowing what Salman Khan has got planned, and which way the audience votes are going to turn.

To watch this new dose of comedy as contestants roast each other, audiences can tune into ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streaming on JioCinema.

--IANS

