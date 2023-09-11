Ample opportunities for increasing Saudi investments in India: President Murmu

New Delhi [India], September 11 : President Droupadi Murmu received Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. She also hosted a banquet in his honour, Rashtrapati Bhavan stated in a press release.

Welcoming the Crown Prince at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that Saudi Arabia is one of India’s most important strategic partners. She was happy to note that bilateral ties between India and Saudi Arabia have strengthened considerably over the past few years.

President Murmu said that in the modern world, India-Saudi Arabia’s shared cultural experiences, economic synergies and shared commitment towards a peaceful and sustainable world make us natural partners.

The President said that the economic component of India-Saudi Arabia partnership has also grown in recent years. She added that there are ample opportunities for increasing Saudi investments in India across several different sectors, said the official release.

She also said that Saudi Arabia has embraced a large number of Indian expatriates, and given them space to flourish and grow. Through their hard work and professionalism, they have made significant contribution to the Saudi Arabia’s growth and prosperity. She thanked Saudi Arabia for looking after them.

The President appreciated the role of Saudi Arabia as a positive force for peace and stability. She expressed confidence that this visit of Crown Prince and his participation in the G20 Summit would further strengthen the multifaceted partnership between India and Saudi Arabia, the release added.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NSA Ajit Doval, Union Ministers and other delegates from Saudi Arabia were also present at the gathering which was addressed by President Murmu and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Crown Prince extended his gratitude to India for the warm welcome and hospitality during his visit to India. "We the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia value the historical relationship between the two countries, and we look forward to deepening cooperation in all areas," he said.

The Saudi Crown Prince on Saturday arrived in Delhi on a three-day visit and stayed back after the G20 Summit for his state visit. The Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and PM Modi on Monday held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi.

