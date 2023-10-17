Aneri Vajani plans pandal visits, garba & new outfits for Navratri

Mumbai, Oct 17 Actress Aneri Vajani, who is best known for her roles in shows like 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins', 'Beyhadh', has opened up on Navratri celebrations, and said she will go for pandal hopping, and try new attires for garba.

Aneri likes to keep a balance between her personal and professional life, and she loves celebrating festivals to rejuvenate herself in the best possible manner.

Talking about the same, Aneri said: '"Well, this is that time of the year which we all look forward to. The festive season has begun and right now, it's going to be very special. Although I am very busy shooting almost everyday, I am still going to take out some time to spend with my family."

The actress shared: "I believe nothing in this world is possible without Mata's blessings and henceforth, I will definitely be going out to pandals to seek Mata's blessings. To add to that, I absolutely love garba. I am looking forward to trying out some new special clothes for the same, and having a blast with friends and family."

She further said that she still has to figure out how to balance between work and all this.

Meanwhile, Aneri was last seen as the contestant in the stunt reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’.

The actress next has show ‘Baghin’.

