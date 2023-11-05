Angad Hasija reflects on TV's transformation

Mumbai, Nov 5 Actor Angad Hasija, who is currently seen as Paras Durani in the show ‘Pashminna-Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’, has opened up on the shooting of the show in the picturesque locales of Kashmir, and said filming for the television show on a big canvas is a big progression for the industry.

‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ is set and shot in the magical valley of Kashmir bringing alive a beautiful love story between two people – Pashminna (played by Isha Sharma) and Raghav (Nishant Malkani), from very diverse walks of life.

Angad said: “Kashmir is ‘Jannat’. Shooting a complete show in Kashmir is such a delight. Every actor should get an opportunity to shoot in Kashmir once in their career.”

The ‘Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai’ fame actor shared: “TV has evolved in a variety of ways. Different stories are being explored at beautiful locations. We sometimes shoot TV shows on a big canvas which is a big progression for the TV industry.”

A love story full of twists and turns, Pashminna is the story of a lively girl with an undying spirit who hopes to create her own epic love story. Produced by Alchemy Films, the story of 'Pashminna' promises to enthral audiences with a riveting narrative that weaves artistic and cultural nuances of the region such as the food, music and art.

With the majestic backdrop of the Himalayas and the serene beauty of Dal Lake, the show boasts a talented ensemble cast that includes Isha Sharma, Nishant Malkani, Hiten and Gauri Tejwani.

It airs on Sony SAB.

