Another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Junaid Akbar, resigns from party; criticises leadership

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 : In a series of resignations by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's party leaders, another party leader, Junaid Akbar, has tendered his resignation from the party's core committee, reported ARY News.

Earlier on Thursday, PTI top leader Omar Ayub Khan resigned from the post of Secretary General.

The PTI Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Junaid Akbar, resigned from the party's core committee and criticised the leadership, stating that he is not part of any group and will never be, according to an official statement.

Without citing anyone, he accused certain individuals of having personal interests and using the party for their own gain, adding that he has no authority in decision-making and no access to PTI founder Imran Khan, as reported by ARY News.

"These individuals meet Imran Khan and they don't let us meet him," he added.

The PTI MNA said that he is only informed of the party's policies and decisions and that the party leadership does not listen to his concerns.

Akbar announced that he would start a movement for accountability along with the party workers.

Junaid's resignation comes a day after PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan resigned from his party positions.

Omar Ayub, who is also a leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, submitted his resignation on June 22, which was accepted by founding chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

"I am most grateful to [former] PM Imran Khan sahib for accepting my resignation as Secretary General PTI to focus on my role as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan," he posted on his official X handle on Thursday.

Ayub, in his resignation, mentioned that it was not possible for him to continue working as the party's secretary general and also justify his job as opposition leader in the National Assembly.

He further indicated that he would be stepping down as chairman of the PTI's Central Finance Board but stressed that he would continue as a party worker.

The development came amid reports of rifts in the ranks of the PTI.

Earlier, Geo News reported citing sources that PTI-backed 27 Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers deliberated on the option of resignation from the National Assembly in protest against the party's top leadership.

The insiders said that 21 out of 27, of its lawmakers hinted at forming a forward bloc over top leadership's inability to secure the release of party founder Imran Khan from jail.

