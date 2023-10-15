Anupam Kher, Arun Govil, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor offer wishes on Navratri

New Delhi, Oct 15 On the sacred day of Navaratri, which is celebrated across India in reverence of goddess Durga, several celebrities such as Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil, and Shruti Haasan among many others offered their good wishes.

Arun Govil took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote in Hindi: “To all of you I send you best wishes on this auspicious day of Shardiya Navaratri. My heartiest congratulations to everyone. May Mata Rani always watch us and bless us!”

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram and wrote:“Best wishes of Navaratri to you all. Hail the mother goddess!”

Anil Kappor took to his Instagram Story and shared a celebratory message which stated: “Happy Navaratri! May Maa Durga bless you and your family with an abundance of love, joy, and happiness always!”

Kangana Ranaut took to her X and wrote a lengthy message, sharing a memory of her own childhood and her devotion to the goddess Durga. She wrote: “When I left home for hostel as a teenager my mother gave me this picture of Durga Mata, through my hostel days, through the struggle phase of rented homes, through homeless phases even when I lost everything, through big and bigger homes this picture of Mata remained with me.”

She added: “In 2005 I had a small temple in my rented apartment which caught fire because of diya, the wooden temple was totally covered in fire when I looked at it Mata was smiling at me through blazing fire flames everything else was reduced to ashes but this picture of Devi remained. It’s a symbol of my mother’s blessings. Navratri ki hardik shubhkamnaen (Heartiest congratulations of Navaratri to all).”

Esha Deol took to her Instagram and posted a picture of herself beside her mother Hema Malini and sister Ahana Deol. All dressed up in glittering clothes, she wrote: “Celebrating the goddess with these 2 super woman in my life my mother & my sister. Wishing you all a very happy navratri. Naari Shakti”

Shruti Haasan posted an audio message on her Instagram Story which said: “Let us remove all evil from the world. A happy Navaratri to you all.”

Shilpa Shetty posted a short video of herself offering prayers. She captioned the video with the mantra: “Sarva Mangal Mangalaye, Shiva Svardhita Sadhuke, Sharanye Triambuke Gauri, Narayani Namastute. Best wishes of Navaratri to all of you.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor