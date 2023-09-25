"Apologies for ignorance are ridiculous...:" Russian envoy Denis Alipov on Nazi veteran honoured in Canada Parliament 

New Delhi [India], September 25 : Describing the act of honouring a former Nazi soldier in Canada's parliament as "disgusting", the Ambassador of India to Russia, Denis Alipov has said that apologies for ignorance are absolutely ridiculous.

The envoy, infact called Canada a "safe haven" for the Ukrainian Nazis in his post on social media platform X.

Alipov said, "Canada has been and remains a safe heaven for Ukrainian Nazis and not only them. Apologies for ignorance are ridiculous while standing ovation tells it all."

"Thank God Zelensky’s grandfather does not see what his grandchild has become. Disgusting!" he wrote.

On Friday, after Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian immigrant, was honoured as a war hero in Canada's House of Commons during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit, a significant dispute broke out.

Meanwhile, Anthony Rota, Speaker of Canada's House of Commons, has extended apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. He hailed the veteran in the gallery on September 22 during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address at the Canadian Parliament.

In a statement, Rota said, "On Friday, September 22, in my remarks following the address of the President of Ukraine, I recognized an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so. I wish to make clear that no one, including fellow parliamentarians and the Ukraine delegation, was aware of my intention or of my remarks before I delivered them."

Canada's Leader of Opposition Pierre Poilievre criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for meeting and honouring a veteran of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (a Nazi division). He demanded an apology from Trudeau over the matter.

Taking to X, Poilievre said Liberals arranged for Nazi veteran to be recognized on the floor of the House of Commons during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Canada this week. He called it an "appalling error" in judgement on the part of Trudeau, whose office is responsible for arranging and vetting all guests and programming for state visits of this kind.

In a post shared on X, Pierre Poilievre stated, "It has come out today that Justin Trudeau personally met with and honoured a veteran of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (a Nazi division). Liberals then arranged for this Nazi veteran to be recognized on the floor of the House of Commons during the visit of the Ukrainian President."

He further added, "This is an appalling error in judgement on the part of Justin Trudeau, whose personal protocol office is responsible for arranging and vetting all guests and programming for state visits of this kind. No parliamentarians (other than Justin Trudeau) had the opportunity to vet this individual’s past before he was introduced and honoured on the floor of the House of Commons"

"Without warning or context, it was impossible for any parliamentarian in the room (other than Mr. Trudeau) to know of this dark past. Mr Trudeau must personally apologize and avoid passing the blame to others as he always does" the leader of opposition stated.

Pierre Poilievre made the statement in response to a post shared by Canadian-based human rights group organisation Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center's (FSWC) post shared on X.

In the post, Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center stated, "FSWC is appalled that Canada’s Parliament gave a standing ovation to a Ukrainian veteran who served in a Nazi military unit during the Second World War implicated in the mass murder of Jews and others."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Canadian Parliament on Friday and said that Russia's aggression must end with Ukraine's victory. He offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support of Kyiv.

Zelenskyy was accompanied by Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska. They received a standing ovation upon arrival in the House of Commons.

