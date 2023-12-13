Apple unveils top apps, games of 2023 on App Store

New Delhi, Dec 13 Apple has unveiled the most popular downloaded apps and games of 2023, with year-end charts localised for users in more than 35 countries and regions.

The 2023 charts, now available on the App Store’s Today tab, include the top free and paid apps and games, as well as the top Apple Arcade games, the company said in a statement.

Among the ‘Top Free iPhone Apps’ category, WhatsApp Messenger, Instagram, YouTube and JioCinema were the top four platforms.

In the ‘Top Paid iPhone Apps’ slot, DSLR Camera, pdf scanner – Wordscanner pro and Slow Shutter Cam were the top three apps.

In the ‘Top Free iPhone Games’ category, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), Ludo King and Subway Surfers ruled the turf in 2023.

Among the ‘Top Paid iPhone Games’ category, Hitman Sniper, Minecraft and RFS - Real Flight Simulator were the top three games.

JioCinema, YouTube and Google Chrome were the top three in the ‘Top Free iPad Apps’ category while Procreate, LumaFusion and Nomad Sculpt were the top three in ‘Top Paid iPad Apps’ category.

The App Store is the world’s safest and most vibrant app marketplace, recommending the best apps and games to its more than 650 million weekly visitors, according to Apple.

