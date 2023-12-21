AQI of Kathmandu drops to "very unhealthy" as valley records lowest temperature of year

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 21 : The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Kathmandu has dropped to "very unhealthy" as the mercury drops, setting a record for the lowest temperature of the year.

The minimum temperature in the valley dropped to 4.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest recorded temperature this year.

As per the pollution station set by the US Embassy in Phora Durbar, the AQI stood at 226 at 11 am local time while it had slid down to 168 at 2:45 pm (NST) as per the recording of the same station, still making the air unhealthy to breathe.

Meteorologist Sanjeev Adhikari from the Weather Forecasting Division said that the minimum temperature in Kathmandu Valley plummeted to 4.8 degrees Celsius this morning, marking the lowest recorded temperature this year.

"This minimum temperature is the most chilling we've experienced in Kathmandu Valley this year," he remarked.

Just yesterday, on Wednesday, the minimum temperature in Kathmandu Valley was 5 degrees Celsius, showing a notable drop from the temperatures recorded earlier.

Additionally, the maximum temperature in Kathmandu Valley today is expected to range between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius.

The temperature fluctuations have underscored the intensity of the current cold spell in the region.

