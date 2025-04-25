Argentina stands with India: Ambassador condemns terror attack, calls for global cooperation

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], April 25 : In a strong show of solidarity, Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, expressed unwavering support for India following a horrific terrorist attack on its territory. Speaking on behalf of the Argentine government and people, Caucino condemned the assault as a crime against humanity and emphasised the need for global unity to punish, prevent, and prosecute terrorism, while highlighting the deepening ties between the two democratic nations.

"I express solidarity on behalf of the Argentine government and the Argentine people with the Indian people and government and with those affected by this horrific and unacceptable attack on Indian territory.PM Modi is in leadership of the most populated country in the world, and he is right in saying that terrorism should be punished, prevented and prosecuted. Argentina understands this pain as we also suffered acts of terrorism. These are not just attacks on Argentina or Jewish community, but attacks on humanity itself. Because when one person is killed by terror, it is crime against all of us. That is why we immediately gave support to India," Caucino told ANI.

Drawing parallels with Argentina's own experiences of terrorism, Caucino underscored that such attacks target not just nations but the shared values of human dignity and freedom. He praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership and India's rising global stature as the world's most populous nation and fifth-largest economy, pledging Argentina's commitment to deepen bilateral ties and leverage platforms like the G20 to collectively address global security challenges.

Caucino highlighted the recent briefing by Indian officials to G20 country ambassadors, where widespread international support for India was acknowledged.

"I attended a briefing by the Indian Foreign Secretary for G20 ambassadors yesterday. We were given more details about the situation and they thanked that almost all the countries gave support to the Indian government," the Argentina envoy mentioned.

Following his meeting with India's Minister of External Affairs, he expressed optimism about India's trajectory toward becoming the world's third-largest economy by the decade's end, affirming Argentina's resolve to stand by India in defending its territory and people against such heinous acts of violence.

"India and Argentina are both democracies that believe in freedom and human dignity and we are working together across many areas and in moments like these, we must deepen that cooperation. The G20 is a platform where we can address such issues collectively with our allies and partners... Earlier today, I met with the Minister of External Affairs and he welcomed our support in this difficult moment... India is becoming a very successful country, already the 5th largest economy in the world and may become 3rd largest by the end of this decade. We think Indian people and government deserve our support in defending its territory and people," he added.

