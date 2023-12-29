Arijit Singh strikes a chord with Mithun Chakraborty-starrer ‘Kabuliwala’s track ‘Bhaabo Jodi’

Mumbai, Dec 29 Versatile singer Arijit Singh’s soulful rendition of the track ‘Bhaabo Jodi’ from the movie ‘Kabuliwala’ is not only a melodious, but also an emotionally resonant song, making it a must-listen for the music enthusiasts.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty helmed the role of ‘Rahmat’ in ‘Kabuliwala’, a cinematic marvel from the depths of history, penned by the legendary Rabindranath Tagore.

Mithun’s character Rahmat from Tagore's masterpiece, deeply connects with audiences of all ages. 'Kabuliwala' is the timeless tale of Rahmat, a story of a middle-aged Afghan man, whose heart overflows with fatherly love for a little girl, Mini, in the bustling city of Kolkata set in the year of 1965.

The end credit song ‘Bhaabo Jodi’ composed by Indraadip Das Gupta, ‘features actors Mithun, Anumegha Kahali, Abir Chatterjee, and Sohini Sarkar. It beautifully encapsulates the heartwarming tale of Rahmat and the endearing idiosyncrasies shared between Mini and him.

For the unversed, playback singer and music composer Arijit was born in Murshidabad, West Bengal, to a Punjabi father, and Bengali mother.

The film ‘Kabuliwala’ captures the period that encapsulates the essence of heartwarming connections and the deep significance of love that knows no boundaries, transcending borders and cultures.

In the year 1957, trailblazing director Tapan Sinha immortalised Tagore's heartfelt narrative on the celluloid, and now, after a span of 66 years, Director Suman Ghosh, who had earlier collaborated with Mithun in the critically acclaimed 'Nobel Chor', created magic once more by bringing this classic to life again on the Bengali silver screen.

In 1961, director Hemen Gupta also made a movie titled ‘Kabuliwala’, which starred Balraj Sahni, Usha Kiran, Sajjan, Sonu and Baby Farida.

Meanwhile, Mithun-starrer ‘Kabuliwala’ is helmed by SVF Entertainment and is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Shrikant Mohta, and Mahendra Soni. It is released by Jio Studios and SVF.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor