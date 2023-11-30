Arjun Kapoor tryst with ‘Mr India’ & his food tantrums

Mumbai, Nov 30 Filmmaker Boney Kapoor revealed how his son and actor Arjun Kapoor wouldn't eat until he watched the iconic movie 'Mr India', adding that the latter must have watched the film at least a 1000 times.

Boney, who is set to grace the stage of celebrity dance reality show, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' was stunned to see a unique representation of the song 'Kate Nahin Kat Te' from the movie 'Mr India', by actor Shoaib Ibrahim.

The 1987 film is directed by Shekhar Kapur and produced by Boney Kapoor. It stars Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri in the lead roles.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the show will commemorate the cinematic legacy of Boney in the 'Boney Kapoor Special' episode. The dance floor will come alive with amazing performances to the beats of some chart-topping songs from Boney's iconic films.

From timeless melodies that defined an era to foot-tapping numbers that still rule playlists today, the contestants will take everyone on a mesmerizing journey through Boney's illustrious career spanning over 43 years.

But it was television heartthrob and vlogger, Shoaib along with his choreographer Anuradha Iynger, who left the audience surprised with his thrilling interpretation of the song ‘Kate Nahin Kat Te’ from the classic 'Mr India'.

When host Rithvik Dhanjani probed Boney about whether he ever thought 'Mr India' would create such an impact, Boney said: "At the cost of being immodest, I always envisioned this film becoming iconic, something that would stay in people's minds and be a part of everybody’s collection, whether it was the era of videos or DVDs, in every household."

"I remember in our home, Arjun wouldn't eat until he watched 'Mr India'. Whenever we had to feed him, we'd play 'Mr. India'. He must have watched the film at least a thousand times," said the producer.

Talking about Shoaib's performance, Boney said: "We had created a passionate, intense story, and we took romance to its peak with Mr India. The version I witnessed today says something else. This version is a completely new one, exactly the opposite of what we had conceived, and it's absolutely wonderful."

"You have conveyed your emotions and feelings beautifully. It may be the opposite of what we had intended, but it was fabulous," he shared.

"Shoaib, you have come across as a fabulous actor, and I feel you have a fantastic future ahead in the industry. You conveyed everything—the violent emotion, the intense romance. That quality within you was absolutely amazing. You have a bright future as an actor, and I’ll definitely consider you for one of my films," added Boney.

Not only this, Boney also showed his appreciation for Shoaib by giving him an original CD of 'Mr. India'.

Judge Farah Khan said: "I was really disturbed by this act. I'm telling you, it's a good thing because there should be a reaction to an act. If you're performing, and we're just watching without any reaction then it’s a waste."

"Our reaction was that we were disturbed, and shocked and I literally had goosebumps. Shoaib, I told you in the first episode that you remind me of Shah Rukh Khan, but today, you reminded me of SRK from the film 'Darr' because this good, perfect, and wholesome boy suddenly changed expression. Be it this part or that part, you are a fantastic actor," added Farah.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor