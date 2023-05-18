Arrangements being made against your attacks on Pak: Minister tells Imran

Islamabad, May 18 Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, while responding to a tweet by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, has said that "arrangements are being made (to deal with) your fascism, anti-nationalism and attacks on the country".

Quoting Imran's tweet in which he criticised the government for illegally arresting PTI leaders, Aurangzeb said: "Arrangements are being made so that no one attacks the state under the guise of politics," Dawn reported.

"You had attacks carried out on the homes of people's daughters. You arrested people's daughters in front of their parents [and] dragged people's sisters but still, no one attacked the country like you did.

"Arrangements are being made so that in the future, no one will dare to commit this enmity against the country," the Minister added.

Khan has accused the ruling coalition of hatching a conspiracy to pit the army against the "largest" political party and spread hatred among Pakistanis, warning that it may lead to the country's disintegration, Dawn reported,

"The PDM leaders and Nawaz Sharif, who is absconding in London, are least concerned whether the country's constitution is desecrated, state institutions are destroyed or even Pakistan Army earns a bad name. They are looking for their vested interests of saving the looted wealth alone," the former prime minister said.

